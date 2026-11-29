WWE Elimination Chamber 2027 will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, February 27.

The Jersey venue overtly teased the event was coming via its social media on Friday, and it was officially confirmed during Survivor Series: Wargames on Saturday. It will be the first time the Elimination Chamber event is held in Newark, and only the fourth major event to be held there since Hell in a Cell 2009. Newark played host to Extreme Rules in 2016 and Backlash in 2018.

This year's Elimination Chamber event was held in Chicago, Illinois, ending a spell of four events held outside the USA; the 2022 event was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, followed by Montreal, Canada in 2023, then Burswood, Australia in 2024, and Toronto, Canada in 2025.

The Prudential Center last played host to WWE for "WWE SmackDown" prior to SummerSlam 2025 in August last year, where John Cena turned babyface ahead of his title match with Cody Rhodes. Elimination Chamber will take place on the road to WrestleMania 43 after the Royal Rumble in January, likely set to see World Championship contenders determined in the epoymous matches.