Newark's Prudential Center just dropped a major hint about an upcoming WWE premium live event.

On its X account, the Prudential Center shared an eight-second clip showing a chainlink structure. As the camera shifts focus, a ring rope then emerges in the foreground, suggesting that the teaser is related to a future wrestling event, namely WWE Elimination Chamber.

Prudential Center paired the clip with a set of eyeball emojis, furthering the speculation that the Newark, New Jersey venue will host the 2027 Elimination Chamber PLE. The post did not give an official announcement or date, however.

WWE's last trip to the venue occurred on August 1, 2025, one day before the two-night SummerSlam event. The go-home "WWE SmackDown" show served as the stage for John Cena's return to babyface form and a WWE Women's United States Championship Match between Giulia and Zelina Vega.

Elimination Chamber events fall between the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania, typically taking place in the months of February or March, with the Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber Matches determining world title challenges for that year's "Show of Shows." Rhea Ripley and Randy Orton emerged as the 2026 victors and thus earned shots at the WWE Women's and Undisputed WWE Championships at WrestleMania 42, respectively.

WWE's current show schedule extends through February 22, 2027 for "WWE Raw" in Indianapolis. The 2027 Royal Rumble will emanate from Glendale Arizona on February 6. As of now, reports indicate that WrestleMania 43 will take place on April 10 and 11 in Saudi Arabia.