Liv Morgan is still Women's World Champion with a victory over Becky Lynch at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026. Morgan had help from her Judgment Day stablemates Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez, however.

Morgan went after Lynch before the bell rang and dumped her outside of the ring. Morgan slammed her opponent face-first off the edge of the apron, then off the ring barricade. Lynch hit a Manhandle Slam when they got back in the ring, but Morgan kicked out. The champion dodged a second Manhandle Slam, and hit a Codebreaker off the second ropes.

The women fought on the outside once again, with Lynch briefly in control before Morgan sent her face-first into the ring post. The champion then sent Lynch face-planting to the mat off the ropes, and followed it up with another Codebreaker. Lynch hit an Attitude Adjustment, mocking Morgan's position in the upcoming 2026 John Cena Classic, followed by another Manhandle Slam.

The champion countered Lynch's finisher on the apron and sent Lynch into the post once again. Morgan connected with a sunset flip bomb to Lynch, sending her crashing to the floor. Morgan dodged another Manhandle Slam with a Codebreaker, followed by an Oblivion, but Lynch kicked out.

Lynch finally hit another Manhandle Slam, this time off the second rope, but Rodriguez appeared on the outside to put Morgan's foot on the ropes. Perez slipped a monitor to Morgan while the referee was distracted by Rodriguez, but Lynch got ahold of it and nailed Perez across the head. Morgan was able to connect with a final Oblivion to retain the title.