The Bloodline defeated 946 in the Men's WarGames match in the WWE Survivor Series 2026 main event.

Roman Reigns was the last entrant into the steel cage to kick off the WarGames portion of the match. Royce Keys took him down with a spinebuster and Cruz Montana followed with Spin the Block. He placed a handcuff on Reigns' wrist, but Solo Sikoa stopped him before he could attach him to the cage. Keys powerbombed him. The Usos take out Bronco Nima & Lucien Price with a 1D.

Keys tried to hit Reigns with the title, but Fatu stopped him. Fatu landed a Samoan Drop on Hayes and Montana. He followed with a moonsault on Keys. Reigns and Sikoa landed a spike-spear combo on Price to get the win.

After the match, Jaida Parker attacked Charles Robinson and locked herself in the cage with 946. They handcuff Reigns to the cage. Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis both come down to the ring. 946 ripped up the ring mats. Security attempted to scale the cage, but Parker held them back with a kendo stick. OTM landed a double Razor's Edge on Fatu. Keys grabbed Reigns by the hair and said, "ain't nobody safe". He grabbed Reigns by the face before hitting him with the title.

Following the show, security was finally able to access the ring to free Reigns. Reigns walked up the ramp, yelling into the camera that they won fair and square and if they wanted, "come and take it!" He said he'll see everyone on Monday.