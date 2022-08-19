Storylines Wrestlers Seriously Regret Doing

In the build up to Double Or Nothing 2021, Cody Rhodes started a feud with Anthony Ogogo. In a bizarre creative direction, this was built as a clash of nations between USA and the UK, with Rhodes using the feud to become "The American Dream" like his father. In doing so, Cody Rhodes cut a heartfelt promo on "Dynamite." Speaking of his patriotic view of America, he got emotional as he talked about his biracial daughter and his love for the United States.

The promo was panned by fans and critics alike, with many calling it tone-deaf and ill advised. Rhodes' intentions were seemingly innocent, but the nationalistic vibes of the promo came off as very antiquated. In an interview with "Barstool Rasslin'," Cody Rhodes has since admitted he regrets "almost everything" about the feud, Rhodes said, "I can, on record, just go ahead and say I regret almost everything about the Anthony Ogogo angle. Almost everything about it."

While Cody Rhodes still stands by what he said in the promo, he sees that it probably wasn't the best of ideas. "I stood by it because I thought the content was good and I thought the intentions were good. However, a white guy talking about race relations, who has an American flag tattoo on his neck, I can see why people would use the terms 'tone-deaf' when it came to that."