Starrcast Files To Trademark Name Of Another Defunct Promotion
It just wouldn't be Conrad Thompson if he didn't have something up his sleeve. Following another well-received Starrcast — the pro wrestling convention that Thompson owns and promotes — that included the highly-successful Ric Flair's Last Match event in Nashville, TN, "the Podfather" may now be sticking to the wrestling promoting game, if a new trademark filing is anything to go by.
Thompson, whose background is in mortgage brokering, found success in pro wrestling through podcasting after meeting "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair in 2013. When Flair was approached to create the "Wooooo! Nation" podcast by CBS, he personally asked Thompson to be the co-host. Thanks to the connections he made on "Wooooo! Nation," Thompson created an empire of podcasts with wrestling legends such as Eric Bischoff ("53 Weeks"), Bruce Prichard ("Something to Wrestle With") and Jim Ross ("Grilling JR"), and would eventually create his own podcasting network, AdFreeShows. He would also ultimately get engaged to Flair's daughter. In 2018, Starrcast became Thompson's next brainchild — the convention initially coincided with AEW pay-per-view events, but the most recent incarnation piggybacked on WWE's SummerSlam premium live event.
Ric Flair's Last Match was promoted by Jim Crockett Promotions, with Thompson reviving the legendary promotion that ran wrestling shows for decades until ceasing operations in 1993. Many thought Thompson might keep Jim Crockett Promotions alive moving forward — and he still might — but now, another defunct promotion has joined the speculation.
Starrcast Has Applied For The Southern Championship Wrestling Trademark
According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Starrcast LLC Limited Liability Company Alabama has applied for the trademark Southern Championship Wrestling. The filing notes that the trademark intends to be used for entertainment purposes, such as putting on wrestling events, and merchandising. The principal filing was made on August 5, 2022, and is still currently active.
When looking back in the history of pro wrestling, there were actually several Southern Championship Wrestling promotions. The first two didn't last long — the original SCW, founded by Crockett, Flair, and Bob Windham, ran shows primarily in Knoxville, TN, in 1981, while the second, founded by Jerry Blackwell in Georgia, was defunct by the early 1990s. In 1994, Count Grog operated his version of SCW for a solid decade in North Carolina, from 1994 to 2004, and a promotion called Southern Championship Wrestling Florida, which began in 1998, was running shows as recently as 2019.
As of this writing, it remains to be seen whether any of these promotions are set to be revived, or if Thompson could potentially be starting his own promotion under the Starrcast banner. Either way, it's an intriguing turn of events following the profitable Ric Flair's Last Match event.