Starrcast Files To Trademark Name Of Another Defunct Promotion

It just wouldn't be Conrad Thompson if he didn't have something up his sleeve. Following another well-received Starrcast — the pro wrestling convention that Thompson owns and promotes — that included the highly-successful Ric Flair's Last Match event in Nashville, TN, "the Podfather" may now be sticking to the wrestling promoting game, if a new trademark filing is anything to go by.

Thompson, whose background is in mortgage brokering, found success in pro wrestling through podcasting after meeting "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair in 2013. When Flair was approached to create the "Wooooo! Nation" podcast by CBS, he personally asked Thompson to be the co-host. Thanks to the connections he made on "Wooooo! Nation," Thompson created an empire of podcasts with wrestling legends such as Eric Bischoff ("53 Weeks"), Bruce Prichard ("Something to Wrestle With") and Jim Ross ("Grilling JR"), and would eventually create his own podcasting network, AdFreeShows. He would also ultimately get engaged to Flair's daughter. In 2018, Starrcast became Thompson's next brainchild — the convention initially coincided with AEW pay-per-view events, but the most recent incarnation piggybacked on WWE's SummerSlam premium live event.

Ric Flair's Last Match was promoted by Jim Crockett Promotions, with Thompson reviving the legendary promotion that ran wrestling shows for decades until ceasing operations in 1993. Many thought Thompson might keep Jim Crockett Promotions alive moving forward — and he still might — but now, another defunct promotion has joined the speculation.