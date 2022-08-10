Booker T Praises Controversial Former WWE Executive

WWE has seen many major positions of power change in the past couple months, dating back to when Stephanie McMahon temporarily stepped down from her position in the company in May. She returned to WWE the following month amidst the allegations that her father Vince McMahon paid off women he engaged in sexual affairs with to keep quiet about them. Vince stepped down as WWE's CEO and Chairman of the Board and Stephanie stepped up as interim CEO and Chairwoman.

About a month later, more evidence came out regarding Vince, and the 76-year-old announced his retirement via Twitter from all roles within the professional wrestling business. Since Vince's stepping down, Triple H has taken over as head of creative and Stephanie and Nick Khan have become co-CEOs of WWE.

It has also been reported that Vince is not the only one leaving the company following allegations, as John Laurinaitis, who was also involved in the misconduct scandal with Vince, has officially been relieved of his duties within WWE. Laurinaitis was the Head of Talent Relations for the company, a role that has also been taken over by the 14-time World Champion, Triple H. Most are understandably shying away from talking about Laurinaitis currently, but not two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.