Update On Honkey Tonk Man's In-Ring Future

It's been just under three years since former WWE Intercontinental Champion The Honky Tonk Man wrestled. After losing a Revolution Rumble in Kenner, Louisiana in 2019, it seemed that the WWE Hall of Famer had hung up his boots, just a few months after his induction into the Hall in April by longtime manager "Colonel" Jimmy Hart. That said, there is an old saying in the wrestling business: Never say "never."

In the wake of Ric Flair's PPV swan song, there is currently a demand for one final match from a bevy of wrestling legends. Flair retired in a PPV event that was promoted by his son-in-law Conrad Thompson, as well as the long-dormant Jim Crockett Promotions, defeating Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a tag match alongside other son-in-law Andrade El Idolo. Fellow WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently revealed that he turned down an offer to do a similar farewell event.