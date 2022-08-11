Freddie Prinze Jr. Believes A Big Change Is Coming To WWE Raw

On his latest "Wrestling With Freddie" podcast, Prinze Jr. took a moment to review some highlights for the first "WWE Raw" under "The Game" on August 1.

"This is the beginning of the Triple H era," Prinze Jr said to co-host Jeff Dye. "It was Monday Night Raw, which I think very soon will be a two-hour, not a three-hour show, based off a lot of things Kevin Nash has said and some things that Triple H said on Stone Cold's podcast, as well."

Prinze Jr. is referring to a recent episode of "Kliq This," in which Nash, a former WWE Champion, said that the biggest problem "Raw" faces is its three-hour time slot. Nash noted that the three-hour show what killed "WCW Nitro" in a lot of ways, and even suggested that WWE could turn the third hour into its own separate block, with a mature rating to make it stand out.

The "Stone Cold" Steve Austin interview that Prinze Jr. is referencing, meanwhile, was conducted in 2015, and featured Triple H saying, "If I could change anything, I'd love it to be two hours. The third hour of television is so exponentially harder to write, I can't even begin to describe it to you. It's just really difficult."