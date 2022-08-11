Trending: How Macho Man Randy Savage Felt About Crying

The late Randy "Macho Man" Savage once said "the cream always rises to the top" and the pro wrestling legend was a true blue representative of that in American pop culture. Savage grew up in the squared circle, as his father, Angelo Poffo, was a notorious heel during the territory days. Like many wrestlers of his generation, the business helped to create a hard exterior for the eventual WWE Hall of Famer.

Savage originally had aspirations of being a pro baseball player, spending some time in the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals' farm systems during the 1970s. It was a fight on the mound that earned him his "Macho Man" moniker, but injuries and the inability to hit a curveball hampered Savage's dreams of the diamond.

He was most known for his innate charisma, but Savage was also one of the better athletes in the squared circle. From a "Superstar" perspective, Savage was presented as an alpha male with the lovely and wise Miss Elizabeth at his side (cowardly heel tactics notwithstanding). If you factor in all that machismo and combine it with the 1980s mentality of how a man should handle himself in the public eye, one would never expect Randy Savage to admit to showing emotion. But, in an old talk show clip that went viral enough to get "Randy Savage" to trend on Twitter, the late "Macho Man" made it clear that showing emotion isn't weakness.