Trending: How Macho Man Randy Savage Felt About Crying

The late Randy "Macho Man" Savage once said "the cream always rises to the top" and the pro wrestling legend was a true blue representative of that in American pop culture. Savage grew up in the squared circle, as his father, Angelo Poffo, was a notorious heel during the territory days. Like many wrestlers of his generation, the business helped to create a hard exterior for the eventual WWE Hall of Famer.
Savage originally had aspirations of being a pro baseball player, spending some time in the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals' farm systems during the 1970s. It was a fight on the mound that earned him his "Macho Man" moniker, but injuries and the inability to hit a curveball hampered Savage's dreams of the diamond.
He was most known for his innate charisma, but Savage was also one of the better athletes in the squared circle. From a "Superstar" perspective, Savage was presented as an alpha male with the lovely and wise Miss Elizabeth at his side (cowardly heel tactics notwithstanding). If you factor in all that machismo and combine it with the 1980s mentality of how a man should handle himself in the public eye, one would never expect Randy Savage to admit to showing emotion. But, in an old talk show clip that went viral enough to get "Randy Savage" to trend on Twitter, the late "Macho Man" made it clear that showing emotion isn't weakness.
'It's okay for macho men to show every emotion available'
With WWF Championships and Slim Jims at his fingertips, Savage was heavily in the mainstream eye by the early 1990s, and so was the WWF presentation of pro wrestling. Arsenio Hall had his own talk show at the time, and Savage became a occasional guest. On the July 13, 1992 episode of "The Arsenio Hall Show," Savage made an appearance with his WWF Championship, a belt he regained at WrestleMania VIII. Hall asked him straight out — with the middle name of "Macho," does the champ ever cry?
"Oh yeah, uh huh. It's okay for macho men to show every emotion available right there, you know because I cried a thousand times, I'm gonna cry some more," Savage said, "but I've soared with the eagles and I've slithered with the snakes and I've been everywhere in between and I'm gonna tell you something right now, there's one guarantee in life in that there are no guarantees, yeah. In the end, understand this, nobody likes a quitter. Nobody says life was easy so if you get knocked down, take a standing eight count, get back up and fight again. Dig it."
The world would be graced with Savage's presence for almost two more decades until he tragically passed away following a heart attack and car accident on May 20, 2011.