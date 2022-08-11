Backstage AEW Dynamite News Including Update On Erick Redbeard's Status

Erick Redbeard made an emotional debut in All Elite Wrestling back in 2020, interfering in The Dark Order vs. Inner Circle match that took place on AEW's tribute to the life of Redbeard's longtime tag partner, Brodie Lee. Redbeard helped Dark Order get the win, sharing a silent and tearful farewell to his fallen friend.

Redbeard then appeared on the Buy-In show ahead of AEW Revolution, teaming with Death Triangle in a losing effort against The House of Black. Redbeard is once again slated to make an appearance in AEW, tagging with Danhausen in a new tag team called "Beardhausen" to take on The Gunn Club's Austin & Colton Gunn on the upcoming episode of "AEW Rampage." With AEW's expanding roster, some are wondering the logic behind bringing in yet another former WWE star, when more and more AEW talent are seemingly stuck in the locker room during the televised broadcast.