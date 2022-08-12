Kat Dennings Continues Her Embrace Of The WWE Universe
Kat Dennings recently made headlines after she put out a series of tweets related to WWE. The tweets took many of her followers aback, as the well-established actress had no known connection to the pro wrestling business prior to this.
Dennings got into acting in 2000 when she was a teenager. Her first major role was the female lead opposite Michael Cera in the 2008 romantic comedy "Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist." She landed a breakout role on TV in 2011 as struggling waitress Max Black on the popular CBS sitcom "2 Broke Girls".
Many movie fans recognize Dennings from her role as astrophysicist and research assistant Darcy Lewis in Marvel's "Thor" franchise and other Marvel productions. Most recently, Dennings has starred in the Hulu Original series "Dollface" as Jules Wiley, a young woman who was recently dumped by her long-term boyfriend.
Getting Hooked On WWE
Dennings first took to her Twitter on July 30, writing that she just watched her first SummerSlam event and said she was unwell. She then posted another Tweet later that same night, professing that she "[thought she] love[d] WWE". Then, this past Monday she posted in all capital letters that she was, of course, watching "Raw", expressing her enthusiasiam and excitement for the show.
Dennings' tweets caught the eyes of many wrestling fans and journalists alike. Some are speculating that the actress will be brought in by Triple H to make a guest appearance on either "Raw" or "Smackdown".
Triple H was recently named Head of Creative and Executive Vice President of Talent Relations after Vince McMahon announced his retirement and exit from WWE last month amid allegations that McMahon paid former female employees millions of dollars in hush money to silence allegations of sexual abuse, misconduct, and harassment. McMahon's daughter, Stephanie, and former President Nick Khan were named co-CEOs of the company.