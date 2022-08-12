Kat Dennings Continues Her Embrace Of The WWE Universe

Kat Dennings recently made headlines after she put out a series of tweets related to WWE. The tweets took many of her followers aback, as the well-established actress had no known connection to the pro wrestling business prior to this.

Dennings got into acting in 2000 when she was a teenager. Her first major role was the female lead opposite Michael Cera in the 2008 romantic comedy "Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist." She landed a breakout role on TV in 2011 as struggling waitress Max Black on the popular CBS sitcom "2 Broke Girls".

Many movie fans recognize Dennings from her role as astrophysicist and research assistant Darcy Lewis in Marvel's "Thor" franchise and other Marvel productions. Most recently, Dennings has starred in the Hulu Original series "Dollface" as Jules Wiley, a young woman who was recently dumped by her long-term boyfriend.