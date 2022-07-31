You’ve watched her in Marvel productions like the Thor films and WandaVision, as well as the CBS sitcom “2 Broke Girls,” but what does Kat Dennings enjoy watching? If you were asking her last night around the time WWE SummerSlam was ending, Dennings would have said WWE. She took to her Twitter account after the show, revealing that it was the first time she had ever watched SummerSlam.

“I am unwell … Oh no, I think I love WWE,” Dennings wrote.

After a fun, memorable show like last night’s premium live event, it’s understandable she felt that sense of passion that brought her to social media. Dennings also tagged WWE in her Twitter post and included a hashtag of “SummerSlam” in another, so if she can get the higher-ups’ attention in WWE, maybe a crossover is in store for the actress.

Oh no I think I love @WWE — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) July 31, 2022

Just watched my first #SummerSlam and I am unwell — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) July 31, 2022

Dennings, 36, has been actively acting since the year 2000, starring in such films as “Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist,” “The 40-Year-Old-Virgin,” and “The House Bunny,” to name a few. As noted, she would find her most tremendous Hollywood success so far by landing the role of Max Black in the CBS sitcom “2 Broke Girls” and Darcy Lewis in the Marvel cinematic universe.

SummerSlam was a standout event for WWE, with several big moments making headlines like the return of Bayley with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY backing her up, Becky Lynch turning face once again, and Brock Lesnar using a tractor to elevate one side of the wrestling ring, causing an unforgettable sight the WWE Universe will never forget. Full results from the show can be seen at this link.

