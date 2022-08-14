William Regal Defends WWE NXT UK Talent's Pay And Treatment

"They all got paid weekly wage," former "NXT" General Manager William Regal said on "Gentleman Villain." "They all got the best training, they're all better for being there, they're all better for being there, they'll all tell you that ... I know there is myths out there about how "NXT UK" started ... I'm telling you the truth ... "NXT UK" was formed in the mind of Triple H 10 years ago." Later on the podcast, Regal discussed what he believes "NXT" originally set out to change in the wrestling world.

"The whole point of "NXT" was to try to change, you hear about the culture of "NXT," was to change as much of the carny nonsense that goes on in wrestling, was to change that, that we're all polite athletes that you can be proud to be of and not, 'Oh my God these are carnied up wrestlers.' You can all take this how you want and if you want to get offended I don't care. Come and take it out on me if you want." Regal's son, Charlie Dempsey, currently wrestles on the "NXT UK" brand and is part of a faction alongside Teoman and Rohan Raja known as Die Familie.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Gentleman Villain" with an h/t to Wrestling INC. for the transcription.