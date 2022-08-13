AJ Styles Discusses Transitioning From Vince McMahon's WWE Creative Direction To Triple H's

After 40 years of being in charge at WWE, Vince McMahon has stepped down and retired from being Head of Creative, CEO, Chairman of the Board, and all other positions he held within the company. The landscape of the company is already beginning to change, with the biggest immediate alteration being the shift of powers.

Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have officially taken over as co-CEOS of WWE, while Triple H has taken over as Head of Creative. Triple H also took over as Head of Talent Relations following the termination of John Laurinaitis' contract. The retirement of Vince and the releasing of Laurinaitis came following allegations brought forward by The Wall Street Journal stating that Vince had paid off women he and Laurinaitis had sexual relations with using WWE's company money in order to keep their silence.

The most recent total amount of money that has been found comes to $19.6 million, with multiple different women involved over the last couple of decades (via a WWE SEC filing). Many wrestlers have voiced their opinion on the changing of the guard in WWE, and one of those names now includes WWE Grand Slam Champion AJ Styles, who, as a current talent in WWE, would be affected directly by the change.