Rey Mysterio Speaks From The Heart About Vince McMahon's WWE Resignation And New Management
Rey Mysterio has given his honest thoughts about the recent shuffles in WWE management.
Former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon announced his retirement from the company back in July. The announcement came after news broke that McMahon was being investigated for making hush money payments totaling at least $14.6 million to former female employees in order to silence allegations of sexual abuse, harassment, and misconduct.
McMahon's daughter, Stephanie, and WWE President Nick Khan were named co-CEOs and chair-people a week after the news broke. Stephanie's husband, Triple H, was named the new Head of Creative and Executive Vice President of Talent Relations.
Mysterio has been working for WWE for most of the past 20 years. He first debuted with the company on "SmackDown" in 2002 and went on to win most of the top championships in the company, including the WWE Championship, World Heavyweight Championship, Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship, and more. Mysterio left the company in 2015 after his contract came to an end, but he returned three years later, at the 2018 Royal Rumble. He can currently be seen teaming with his son, Dominik, on "Raw".
Rey On Recent Management Changes
Mysterio gave insight into how he feels about the recent backstage changes that have taken place in WWE over the past few weeks.
"The position that Triple H has, and the rest of their crew including Stephanie McMahon, Bruce Prichard, Nick Khan, is a very, very difficult position to overcome," said Mysterio while speaking with the Middle Eastern news outlet The National. "But I think it's in the hands of the right people without a doubt. And if there's anyone that's willing to make a change for the better is the guys that are in charge right now. So I truly believe we are in good hands."
Mysterio also mentioned that it was up to the talent to put in the work in order to help take things to the next level. He stated Triple H wants nothing except to make the business, the industry, and the company the best that it can possibly be.
H/t to The National News for the transcription.