Rey Mysterio Speaks From The Heart About Vince McMahon's WWE Resignation And New Management

Rey Mysterio has given his honest thoughts about the recent shuffles in WWE management.

Former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon announced his retirement from the company back in July. The announcement came after news broke that McMahon was being investigated for making hush money payments totaling at least $14.6 million to former female employees in order to silence allegations of sexual abuse, harassment, and misconduct.

McMahon's daughter, Stephanie, and WWE President Nick Khan were named co-CEOs and chair-people a week after the news broke. Stephanie's husband, Triple H, was named the new Head of Creative and Executive Vice President of Talent Relations.

Mysterio has been working for WWE for most of the past 20 years. He first debuted with the company on "SmackDown" in 2002 and went on to win most of the top championships in the company, including the WWE Championship, World Heavyweight Championship, Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship, and more. Mysterio left the company in 2015 after his contract came to an end, but he returned three years later, at the 2018 Royal Rumble. He can currently be seen teaming with his son, Dominik, on "Raw".