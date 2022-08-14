Zoey Stark Took On Backstage WWE Role While Injured

"NXT" star Zoey Stark was recently a guest on WWE After The Bell With Corey Graves. During the podcast, it was revealed that Stark worked as an "NXT" producer. Before returning to "NXT 2.0" on July 19, Stark had been out of action since November due to a torn ACL and meniscus.

"Well, to become a better performer number one. I knew I was going to come back and I knew producing was going to help me inside the ring," Stark said. "You know, when you coach somebody, two people are learning. And I'm learning at the same time because now I'm really having to think about it. It's amazing to be able to do both sides and then you get a different side, and like 'Oh, this is what producers have to go through, I had no idea.'"

Stark also spoke about her love for the WWE Performance Center. "I love coming into this Performance Center and I love being here, and talking with all the coaches, learning as much as I can. Even helping out other students here who are learning, like Nikkita," said Stark. "This is my home. I would live here if they would let me."

Stark is currently teaming with "NXT" star Nikkita Lyons for the Women's Tag Team Championships Tournament.

