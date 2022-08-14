Road Dogg Recalls How Vince McMahon Reacted To Hearing He Is Feared

On the latest episode of the "Oh...You Didn't Know" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg spoke about Vince McMahon and the current state of creative changes in the WWE. In one particularly memorable exchange, Dogg spoke about how he told McMahon that everyone was afraid of him. "I told him, 'Everybody's scared to death of you, sir,'" Dogg said. Notably, McMahon's response to these words led Dogg to reconsider how he thought of the WWE CEO. According to Dogg, McMahon replied, "Well, that's on them because I've never done anything to scare anybody."

As he absorbed McMahon's response, Dogg considered the genuine truth in his words. "I thought about it [and] he hasn't. He's never beat anybody up. He never threw his phone at anybody, and he never yelled," Dogg said. "I never heard him throw anything or jack anybody up against the wall." Still, the truth in the details of McMahon's reply caused Dogg to arrive at an even bigger realization. "So, 'Is his presence terrifying?' is the question I had to ask myself and the answer is yes," Dogg said. "So, my point [is] he led by fear, but he didn't mean to ... He just had that powerful an aura."

As noted last month, McMahon stepped down as Chairman and CEO of the WWE after a slew of misconduct allegations. Before his release in January, Dogg worked as an "NXT" producer.

