Backstage News On How WWE Feels About WrestleMania 39 Ticket Sales

Tickets for WrestleMania 39, which will take place on April 1 and 2 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA, went on-sale this past Friday. It's always an exciting time for the company — and for fans around the world — when WrestleMania tickets are released, but it seems that this year, the excitement has reached a new level.

According to PWInsider, WWE is "ecstatic" about the initial ticket sales for their biggest show of the year. It's said that Night Two, in particular, is the reason the company is feeling thrilled about the current sales, which were strong enough that WWE announced record-breaking numbers on last Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown." Of course, as of this publication, no matches have been announced for either night, though it has been rumored for many, many months now that a blockbuster encounter between real-life family members Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson may go down at The Show of Shows. However, there has been no clear indication that this match will take place.

WrestleMania 39 tickets are currently available to purchase through Ticketmaster, with single and two-day combo tickets available. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, more than 10,000 tickets combo tickets have been sold in the pre-sale for the event, with around 1,000 individual tickets being sold for each night. Meltzer noted that the combo tickets were "reasonably" priced as opposed to single tickets during the pre-sale period.

Last month, it was revealed that WrestleMania 38 — which took place earlier this year at the AT&T Stadium — generated $206.5 million in economic impact for the Dallas/Arlington region, the highest number recorded in the history of the event. A similarly massive economic impact will no doubt be felt in Los Angeles in April, the first time WWE has presented WrestleMania from the City of Angels since 2005.