Liv Morgan Teases Major Change To Her Look

Is Liv Morgan the latest pro wrestler to trade in her blonde look?

The "SmackDown" Women's Champion teased doing exactly that via social media Sunday, posting a photoshopped photo on Twitter of herself sporting brunette hair to go with several eyes emojis. Shortly thereafter, Morgan would write "Stay tuned" while responding to Fiona Nova, the host of" G4TV" and an avid WWE fan, who voiced her approval of the drastic change.

Morgan has changed up her look several times over the course of her WWE career. After debuting as a blonde in "NXT" in 2015, Morgan would don variants of pink hair through most of her run as a member of the Riott Squad. In 2019, however, she briefly switched back to her pink hair to celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness month. Later that year, she would revert back to blonde hair while being reintroduced on WWE TV as CJ Perry's (FKA Lana) alleged lover. She has remained a blonde ever since.

Morgan has been seen with an arm brace over the past few weeks on "SmackDown," selling the injuries she suffered at the hands of Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam. According to Fightful Select, Morgan's injury is a work and part of an elaborate storyline also involving Rousey and Shayna Baszler, the latter of whom she will wrestle at the Clash at the Castle on September 3rd. Earlier this week on "SmackDown," Morgan referred to Baszler as "a bootleg Ronda Rousey" during their contract signing segment. Afterwards, a brawl ensued between the two women. While Baszler dominated most of the fight, Morgan would get the last laugh by countering an inverted powerbomb attempt into a bulldog, sending Baszler crashing through a table.

Morgan potentially changing up her look could also be WWE's way of presenting her as a serious title holder. Several former wrestlers and fans have questioned Morgan's credibility as champion, with Rousey and Baszler repeatedly referring to her as a "#PaperChampion" across social media.