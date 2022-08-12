WWE SmackDown Results (08/12) - Intercontinental Championship Match, Clash At The Castle Contract Signing

Back at ringside, Ronda Rousey comes to the ring through the audience with a bag in hand. She grabs a mic and says she knows she isn't supposed to be here as the crowd cheers her on. She says she was fined a lot of money and dumps a whole bunch of cash out of it. She says it probably won't be the last time and being the baddest is expensive. Security comes down to the ring before Rousey meets them and taunts them. She delivers a hip toss to one of the guards and teases locking in an arm bar. Shayna Baszler comes to the ring and says you have to play by the rules here in WWE. Rousey tells her she used to be a killer and walks off.

Baszler enters the ring and grabs a mic. She sifts through the money on the desk before she addresses the crowd. She says everyone watched her win the gauntlet match last week and says Morgan will be the next one to fall. She signs the contract and calls Morgan to the ring. She says she will tear Morgan apart limb by limb and says she will step over her lifeless carcass to walk out of there as the new champion.

Morgan then comes to the ring with her title in hand. She grabs a mic and tells Baszler she won't beat her. She calls her a bootleg Ronda Rousey and says she knows that because she beat the real deal twice. She says she will beat Baszler in Cardiff and signs the contract before holding up her title.

Baszler loses it and slams Morgan's injured arm into the table. She then twists her arm as Morgan screams out in pain. Baszler stomps on her arm before delivering a kick to it into the corner. She sends it bouncing off her shoulder, then gets Morgan up on her shoulders. Morgan counters it into a Bulldog and sends Baszler through the table.

We head backstage to Sami Zayn. The Usos approach him and ask where he was when they were attacked. Jey says that if he doesn't step out, they will leave him behind.

We then head to a video of the WrestleMania 39 launch party from last night. Back at ringside, the Usos head down. They grab a mic and tell Drew McIntyre to pick a partner of his choice and get out to the ring. McIntyre's music hits and he heads to the ring.