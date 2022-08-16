William Regal 'Never Liked' Top AEW Star And Does Not Want Them In BCC

Pro Wrestling veteran and leader of the AEW stable Blackpool Combat Club William Regal revealed why AEW star Chris Jericho wouldn't fit in the group. The current members of the Blackpool Combat Club are Regal, Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, and Wheeler Yuta.

"Well, he wouldn't because I never liked him," said Regal on the latest episode of his podcast "Gentleman Villain." "We don't get on, but as far as his drive, his fighting spirit, his incredible brain, he would fit in, but I can't be around him. Chris and Darren [Regal's real first name] get on very well. William Regal and Chris Jericho don't. I know that's a strange thing to say, but it's true. We don't get on with each other. But we get on with each other when we're not in wrestling and when we're just talking music and whatever else."

Regal later commented about his relationship with Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. "Me and Jon Moxley have a different kind of relationship. I can't control him," admitted Regal. During Quake by the Lake, in the main event, Moxley retained the title after Jericho tapped out to the rear naked chokehold.

Regal made his AEW debut on March 6, 2022, at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. WWE released Regal on January 5 due to a major overhaul of WWE NXT and WWE Performance Center staff. Regal had been with the company for 21 years.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Gentleman Villain" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.