Road Dogg Reveals Reason Why Triple H Defeated Sting At WWE WrestleMania

What killed the dinosaurs? When will Francis Ford Coppola's "Megalopolis" get made? Why did Triple H defeat Sting at WrestleMania 31? These questions are/were three of life's greatest unsolved mysteries, until today, when Road Dogg provided some inside information regarding the WrestleMania 31 match. In an appearance on Busted Open Radio to discuss last night's A&E biography on D-Generation X, Road Dogg was asked just what the thought process was regarding the booking of the Sting vs. Triple H match, including the finish and the inclusion of D-X and the nWo.

"I'm not privy to that kind of inside information," Road Dogg said. "From what I saw, that was totally Hunter and Sting talking about 'We need something with this match.' So they literally ask us if we would do it. We thought 'Heck yeah.' And I don't think any of us thought about, and I'm talking about the boots on the ground, we didn't think about oneupmanship or anything. It was just 'Let's just make these people pop and get to the finish or whatever.' The finish was orchestrated that way because, at the moment, it was Hunter-Rock again at the next Mania, you know what I mean? So they wanted Hunter to be strong, Hunter to remain strong, and have Hunter work with Rock the next year. And two months into that, that fell apart, you know what I mean? Then you thought 'Well you put the wrong guy over.'"

Road Dogg also offered an interesting revelation regarding then WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon, and how much McMahon knew about the WCW icon. "Vince did not act like he knew who Sting was, or he knew of Sting's gravitas," Road Dogg said. "He literally asked us 'Was he over?' Almost like he didn't, and again, I don't know if it's a performance or if it's real, but if it was a performance, he deserves an Oscar. I feel he doesn't watch that, he didn't watch that. He was so laser-focused on his stuff, that stuff outside of his bubble doesn't compute. So he'd literally ask us, on several occasions 'This guy's going to get a reaction, right?' And we all were like 'Hey, this guy is the frontrunner of their show. He was the flagship talent of their show for 20-25 years.' Again, I think the outcome was all booking and politics that caused the finish of that match. And then it all fell apart, and it felt like 'We got the wrong guy over.'" Sting would go on to have only one more pay-per-view match in WWE, against Seth Rollins, before later joining AEW.

