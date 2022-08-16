Nick Khan Teases Fans With More Of Unique Content That Was Featured WWE SummerSlam Weekend

It seems that WWE is focused on adding more must-see attractions to the premium live event schedule. This year's SummerSlam festivities featured the debut of The Undertaker's "1 DeadMan Show," an intimate event in which the WWE Hall of Famer shared exclusive stories from his legendary career.

During WWE's second quarter earnings call, WWE co-CEO Nick Khan revealed that The Undertaker's show was a huge success. As such, the company plans on hosting more events of this ilk, starting with another sitdown with The Deadman ahead of Clash at the Castle. "The [1 Deadman Show] event sold out. We announced a second Undertaker 1 DeadMan Show for Friday, September 2, in Cardiff, Wales. That event sold out in three hours. Look for more of this from us."

Khan hopes that these "ticketed live event[s]" will be a consistent revenue stream for WWE moving forward. However, with the exception of Undertaker's upcoming appearance in Wales, the co-CEO didn't reveal any details on what fans can expect from future events of this type. For the most part, Khan's segment of the earnings call was a rundown of the company's continued commercial growth regarding consumer products and live events. While WWE has been profitable in both areas, he stated that the company plans to continue expanding in both areas to increase revenue. Overall, Vince McMahon's retirement doesn't appear to have stunted WWE's growth, as the call saw company officials report $328.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, continuing its recent streak of record-setting revenue.