Drew McIntyre Concedes Fans Likely Won't Go Back And Watch One Of His Biggest Moments
Drew McIntyre made WWE history back in 2020, but he believes it's unlikely fans will roll back the footage any time soon. McInytre was the latest guest on "Insight" with Chris Van Vliet as he prepares himself for his WWE Undisputed Championship match at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff. There's a lot of buzz surrounding McIntyre's match, which will be headlining the biggest WWE event the United Kingdom has seen since SummerSlam 1992 took place at Wembley Stadium.
If McIntyre defeats Roman Reigns to win the belt, the number of people in attendance will be vastly different from when he won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36 right at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The sports and live entertainment world were shut down, but both WWE and AEW pressed on amid the unknown. McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar clean for the title, but it was in front of zero fans at the WWE Performance Center.
McIntyre Doubts Fans Want To Relive WrestleMania 36
Considering the unprecedented circumstances, does McIntyre still consider his win against Lesnar a "WrestleMania moment?"
"It was for sure and people will remember the WrestleMania where the world stood still," McIntyre said to Van Vliet. "Sadly, they're probably not going to be in a hurry to watch it back on the Network and Peacock, but they're going to remember it. That was such a scary time for the world and we had a lot of questions, we had a lot of fear going on and WWE pushed ahead and gave the world that escape," McIntyre continued, and as upset and angry as I was initially, once I understood the gravity of the situation, I was very proud of WWE for putting on WrestleMania over two days for the first time ever, but more specifically for myself and in the main event, my first ever title match. It was a feel-good story going in and I knew me winning the title could make a lot of people happy which it did," he said.
McIntyre did get a taste of massive fan reaction when he won the 2020 Royal Rumble in front of live fans, but at the turn of March is when the world changed forever. "I'm still looking for that big moment with the live audience, winning that title cause I'm a two-time WWE Champion, but I've not held the title in front of live fans,"