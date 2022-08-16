Drew McIntyre Concedes Fans Likely Won't Go Back And Watch One Of His Biggest Moments

Considering the unprecedented circumstances, does McIntyre still consider his win against Lesnar a "WrestleMania moment?"

"It was for sure and people will remember the WrestleMania where the world stood still," McIntyre said to Van Vliet. "Sadly, they're probably not going to be in a hurry to watch it back on the Network and Peacock, but they're going to remember it. That was such a scary time for the world and we had a lot of questions, we had a lot of fear going on and WWE pushed ahead and gave the world that escape," McIntyre continued, and as upset and angry as I was initially, once I understood the gravity of the situation, I was very proud of WWE for putting on WrestleMania over two days for the first time ever, but more specifically for myself and in the main event, my first ever title match. It was a feel-good story going in and I knew me winning the title could make a lot of people happy which it did," he said.

McIntyre did get a taste of massive fan reaction when he won the 2020 Royal Rumble in front of live fans, but at the turn of March is when the world changed forever. "I'm still looking for that big moment with the live audience, winning that title cause I'm a two-time WWE Champion, but I've not held the title in front of live fans,"