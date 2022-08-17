RVD Addresses Forming Tag Team With WWE Super Stoner Riddle

Riddle has enjoyed plenty of success as one-half of RK-Bro in WWE. Along with partner Randy Orton, the 36-year-old has won the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship on two occasions and became a huge fan favorite in the process. That said, there is another veteran who is interested in pairing up with the well-known stoner, and he shares some of Riddle's stoner sensibilities.

While speaking to NBC Sports Boston, Rob Van Dam — whose own stoner exploits led to him being suspended by WWE in 2006 — declared his interest in teaming up with Riddle. RVD said that it'd be "awesome" to align with the rising star, but the Hall of Famer isn't getting his hopes up.

"I kind of feel that if they wanted me there, that I'd be there. "I feel like if they wanted me there, then I would be there. They would make it so that I would want to be there."

RVD revealed that he has a Legends deal with WWE, and he's around should the company express an interest in using him again. At the same time, he doesn't expect to receive any calls about a WWE in-ring return, claiming that he doesn't fit the company's desired image for contemporary superstars.

"I don't know what they wanna do, what their plan is, what their agenda is for all their talent now. They seem like they want more normal-looking people that normal-looking people can relate to. I really don't even know." The 51-year-old hasn't hung up his boots just yet, though, having competed at a Pro Wrestling NOAH event back in June.