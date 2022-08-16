Steve Austin Praises One Act In The Bloodline As 'A Force To Be Reckoned With'

As we approach two years with Roman Reigns as the top champion in WWE, it's becoming undeniable that he will be remembered as one of the all-time greats the company has ever invested in. One person who agrees it's time to acknowledge Reigns' "amazing work" is WWE legend "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. Speaking with Sportskeeda, Austin notes that despite it taking "a while for him to put all the pieces of the puzzle together," Reigns is now "crushing it."

"They didn't book him in the greatest fashion at certain points in his career. But when he walked through the door, he was one of those guys that had that look and had that it factor," Austin said. "Like, 'If we can do the right thing with this guy, he is going to get over.'"

Elsewhere in The Bloodline, Austin is equally impressed with the impact the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, the Usos, are making on television. "Jimmy and Jey were just kind of like, 'Eh, we're a tag team,' but now, they're a tag team with an identity, a character," Austin explains. Though he loves the collective unit of Reigns, the Usos, and Paul Heyman together, Austin thinks it's time that the duo of brothers standing beside Reigns receives their share of acknowledgment.

"The Usos, they are a thing now, and they're a force to be reckoned with," he said. "They're one of the best tag teams on planet Earth right now."

Reigns, the Usos, and Heyman are scheduled to appear this Friday on "WWE SmackDown," coming face-to-face with the number one contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal titles at Clash at the Castle, Drew McIntyre.