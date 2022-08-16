WWE Raw Viewership Maintains For 8/15 Episode

"WWE Raw" maintained its momentum in the ratings this week after several successful Mondays for the program. Wrestlenomics shared the viewership information for the August 15 episode of "Raw" and the show received 1,978,000 average viewers, up one percent from the previous week.

The key demographic also held steady for the most part. On average, "Raw" saw 691,000 viewers aged 18-49, down only one percent from last week, giving the program a 0.53 P18-49 rating.

Looking at the rankings, "Raw" was a top contender. The show did come in first in P18-49 for cable originals and second overall in broadcast primetime. The only show to beat it out was "The Bachelorette" on ABC with a 0.76 P18-49 rating. "Raw" notably outperformed the series finale of the "Breaking Bad" spinoff "Better Call Saul". It drew an average of 1.8 million viewers for AMC with a 0.47 rating in the P18-49 demographic. They're the best viewership numbers the series had seen in years.

Turning the clocks back a year, "Raw" has some interesting numbers. The August 16, 2021 episode was lower in total viewership with 1,857,000 viewers on average, but the key demographic was higher with a 0.55 rating.

"WWE Raw" this week didn't present any surprise appearances with the exception of another Dexter Lumis run-in, but the three-hour program had quality matches as AJ Styles challenged Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship and Dolph Ziggler wrestled in the main event against Theory. The major takeaway for fans was arguably the promo between Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre as it helped to build towards McIntyre's match next month at the Clash at the Castle event in Cardiff, Wales.