Brian Gewirtz Recalls Ric Flair Promo That Really Upset Vince McMahon

As a former WWE creative writer for more than a decade, Brian Gewirtz has seen his fair share of segments, and of course, not everything can always go exactly how the boss wants it to go. "There might have been an incident in Madison Square Garden once when Ric Flair went off script that got Vince a little heated about what he had said and said, 'Dammit, from then on, I need to know what every single talent is going to be saying going out there,'" Gewirtz said in an "AdFreeShows" exclusive interview. "That was in Madison Square Garden with lots of corporate sponsors and when he said [that he has made virgins bleed] there was, there was a noticeable shift in the amount of approval process growing from that point."

While he was Head of Creative for WWE, Vince would make sure that most promos were scripted, as he wanted promos delivered in a certain way with certain verbiage used. This was especially true in the second 20 years of his 40 years running the company. McMahon has also been known to ban words and phrases that he does not think fit in WWE such as wrestling, wrestler, strap, belt, blood, hospital, and, one that was added to the list in early 2022, pay-per-view. This was due to the fact that WWE began calling their big shows premium live events.