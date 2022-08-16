Triple H Puts Over Big SummerSlam Moment When Asked About Future Of WWE Creative

WWE's 2022 second quarter earnings call took place earlier this morning, and it was the first call that featured Paul "Triple H" Levesque serving as WWE's Head of Creative. Of course, "The Game" was keen to talk up the future of the onscreen product, but he took a moment to reflect on a memorable moment that took place at SummerSlam last month — the first premium live event that he led in his new role.

Levesque highlighted the jaw-dropping incident that took place involving Brock Lesnar and a tractor, where "The Beast Incarnate" used the large vehicle — that he brought down to ringside before his match began — and lifted the ring. The unforgettable moment took place during the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship match between Lesnar and reigning champion Roman Reigns, who was in the ring at the time when the former UFC fighter hoisted the ring in the air. Despite the innovative action, Lesnar was ultimately defeated by Reigns, but Levesque expressed on the earnings call that he wants to create more memories that last a lifetime, just like the tractor occurrence at SummerSlam.

When it came to discussing the creative process behind the scenes, Levesque revealed that developing new talent was a priority and, to back up that claim, he revealed that the company has signed more than 30 D-1 athletes that will train at the WWE Performance Center. Levesque also stressed that he feels WWE are currently headed in the right direction when it comes to the television product. Levesque took over as WWE's head of creative on July 25, replacing Vince McMahon, who retired from WWE just days prior in the midst of sexual misconduct allegations involving non-disclosure agreements and millions of dollars of hush money payments made to former employees.