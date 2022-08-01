Brock Lesnar’s tractor stunt at WWE SummerSlam didn’t quite go according to plan.

According to PWInsider, Lesnar pushing the ring towards the announce table and lifting the ring with a tractor was “far rougher and harder than anyone had planned for.” According to the report, there was at least one rehearsal of the spot with a member of the production team lifting the ring. It does not sound like Lesnar himself got any practice with the tractor, outside of his extensive farming experience.

Despite the presence of the heavy machinery, Lesnar was unable to defeat Roman Reigns in the main event of SummerSlam. Lesnar sent Reigns tumbling by lifting up the ring in one of the more unique moments in WWE history. The sudden and violent movement of the ring scared WWE commentator Michael Cole to the point that production had to bleep the profanity coming from the voice of WWE. The upended ring also provided a creative obstacle and backdrop for the last man standing match between the two longtime rivals, which also saw Roman Reigns’s cousins, The Usos, Reigns associate Paul Heyman, and Men’s Money In The Bank winner Theory all get involved.

After the match, Lesnar stood in the uppermost corner of the upturned ring and tipped his cowboy hat to the crowd in Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, which —coupled with recent reports that Lesnar was frustrated by Vince McMahon’s surprise retirement — led to speculation that the fight could’ve been one of Lesnar’s last in a WWE ring. However, a recent advertisement for WWE’s Day 1 event in 2023 has seemingly confirmed that “The Beast” is sticking around WWE for the foreseeable future, at least in some capacity.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]