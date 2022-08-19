Doudrop Comments On Being Left Off WWE WrestleMania 38 Card
WWE Superstar Doudrop spoke with Alex McCarthy for talkSPORT and Inside The Ropes about not being on the card for this year's WrestleMania. WrestleMania 38 took place on April 2 and April 3 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
"It was disappointing, I'm not gonna lie," said Doudrop. "But at the same time, I completely understood why. Not a lot of people know this, but I actually had to leave the U.S. straight after WrestleMania to go and renew my visa in the UK. Because of a lot of different conflicts going on in the world and right now, it was going to be — they were unsure how long that process might take and I could have been in the UK for a month for as long as they knew. I couldn't really have anything on the show because they didn't know when I'd be back. Being there was great and everything. Just being able to sit there and watch it and take it all in. Got to meet so many cool people like the Undertaker and Steve Austin and get some advice from people and things like that and that was awesome."
I'm going to make up for it
"My family came to Texas with me," said Doudrop. "It was so good in that sense but watching the show and not being part of it was — I don't want to say disappointing because it did show me how much I want it. I don't think it's a bad thing to sit there and want to be on the show and have that fire inside you. I think if you're not on the show and you don't feel like that then, you know, that's more telling. But again I know why it had to be like that and don't worry I'm going to make up for it."
Doudrop started her WWE career in "NXT UK" under the ring name Piper Niven. She made her main roster debut in on an episode of "Raw" in July 2021. More recently, on the August 15 episode of "Raw," she and Nikki A.S.H. were defeated by Alexa Bliss and Asuka in the first round of the WWE Women's Tag Team Title Tournament.
