Doudrop Comments On Being Left Off WWE WrestleMania 38 Card

WWE Superstar Doudrop spoke with Alex McCarthy for talkSPORT and Inside The Ropes about not being on the card for this year's WrestleMania. WrestleMania 38 took place on April 2 and April 3 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

"It was disappointing, I'm not gonna lie," said Doudrop. "But at the same time, I completely understood why. Not a lot of people know this, but I actually had to leave the U.S. straight after WrestleMania to go and renew my visa in the UK. Because of a lot of different conflicts going on in the world and right now, it was going to be — they were unsure how long that process might take and I could have been in the UK for a month for as long as they knew. I couldn't really have anything on the show because they didn't know when I'd be back. Being there was great and everything. Just being able to sit there and watch it and take it all in. Got to meet so many cool people like the Undertaker and Steve Austin and get some advice from people and things like that and that was awesome."