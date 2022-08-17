Thunder Rosa Discusses Her 'Challenging' AEW Women's Title Run

Thunder Rosa opened up about her current reign as the AEW Women's Champion and the hardships she has endured as the face of the company's women's division.

"It's been really challenging because being a champion on a major platform is different than when I was the NWA Women's Champion," Rosa revealed while speaking with Bullet Cast. "There's a lot more at stake, there's a lot more that you're representing, and also a little bit of pressure."

Rosa also stated that she wants to make her mark on the roster and make some changes in not just the wrestling business, but the world itself.

"Every time you stand in front of the camera, you just want to make sure that you're perfect. The thing is, it's not about perfection, it's about making a difference and I hope that I have been making a difference in the women's division."

Rosa has been champion for more than 160 days and counting after dethroning Britt Baker in a steel cage match during St. Patrick's Day Slam in San Antonio, Texas (where she currently resides). She had lost to Baker the week before at the Revolution pay-per-view due to interference from Baker's allies, Jamie Hayter and Rebel. Rosa has defended her title against the likes of Hayter, Toni Storm, Nyla Rose, Serena Deeb, Marina Shafir, and Miyu Yamashita.

Rosa has recently been teaming with Storm. The two women earned one another's respect after their match at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in late June. That respect will be tested, as they appear destined to meet again for a title rematch at the All Out pay-per-view next month.

