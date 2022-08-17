William Regal Impressed By AEW Debut Of Top Indie Star

Mance Warner, an independent wrestler who, until recently, had most notably wrestled for Game Changer Wrestling, made his TV debut on the August 5 edition of "AEW Rampage" in an AEW Interim World Championship Eliminator match against Jon Moxley. Warner put in an impressive showing, not just to the fans, but to Moxley's coach in the Blackpool Combat Club, William Regal.

"I was very impressed because whatever he's doing, he's got to the point where people are knowing who he is," Regal said on his "Gentleman Villain" podcast. "He just got brought in and thrown on live TV against Jon Moxley ... He will have gone away from there with an experience."

"[Moxley] said, 'He's the kind of fellow I would wrestle every night of the week,'" Regal continued.

Warner took Moxley to his limit in a violent and bloody 11-minute encounter. Both men are accustomed to blood thanks to their time in GCW, a promotion which has been known to hold death matches and other extreme bouts — in addition to being the AEW Interim World Champion, Moxley is also the GCW World Champion, and has been for nearly a year. Warner received the opportunity to take on Moxley following his victory at the Ric Flair's Last Match show, where he won the Bunkhouse Battle Royal after last eliminating Bully Ray.

Following his match against Moxley, Warner most recently wrestled on August 14 as part of GCW's Homecoming Weekend when he, 1 Called Manners, and Matthew Justice defeated the team of Blake Christian, Nick Wayne, and Jordan Oliver. Warner and Justice are former GCW Tag Team Champions.