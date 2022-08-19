Brian Gewirtz Describes What He Is Thinking As Triple H Takes Over WWE Creative

It's a new dawn in World Wrestling Entertainment as management familiarizes themselves with each new role established. For Triple H in particular, he sees himself juggling more tasks than ever before as the new Head of Creative. "Oh my God, I can't even imagine what it must be like in that company," former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz told Wrestling Inc. managing editor Nick Hausman on the launch day of his new book, "There's Just One Problem...: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE."

"Pitching to just one particular person and having everything funneled through that one person, you know, that's arguably one of the big advantages WWE has had is you always know where the buck stops," Gewirtz continued. The longtime WWE employee doesn't necessarily see the new structure as a bad thing but simply as something different. "It's Triple H, who's as seeped into that culture and as big a fan of wrestling as anybody there."

When Gewirtz is watching the new episodes of WWE programming headed by Triple H, his mind is focused more on the aspects of the job he was responsible for. "[I'm] like, 'Wow, I wonder, is there a long gap as we wait for the meeting to start, or are you just seeing that person right away? Are things signed off on much, much earlier and you can start writing the script sooner? Is it reviewed before you actually get to TV? Sometimes in my day, sometimes it was, sometimes it wasn't." Things seem to have already changed in that regard, as the creative plans for last week's "SmackDown" were reportedly finalized on Thursday, standing in stark contrast to how Vince McMahon would often toss out scripts and have them rewritten leading up the start of a show.