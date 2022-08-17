Kevin Owens Is Candid With How He Feels About Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative

Paul "Triple H" Levesque was announced as WWE's new Head of Creative back in July, and he's wasted no time in bringing some well-received changes to the product. One of the most notable changes has been the slight tweaking of Kevin Owens' character, who has reverted back to his old "Prizefighter" persona following a lengthy spell as a comedy heel.

Owens returned to WWE television on the August 8 episode of "Raw" and brutally attacked Ezekiel. The former WWE Universal Champion ensured that Elias' clean-shaven brother left the arena on a stretcher, effectively ending their long-lasting feud. The segment was reminiscent of Owens attacking Sami Zayn on an episode of "NXT" in 2015, and it had Triple H's fingerprints all over it.

Like many fans and wrestlers, Owens is delighted to have Triple H in charge of the promotion's creative team, and he's looking forward to working with "The Game" as the two of them go way back.

"Getting to work with Triple H again is really exciting because he's obviously the reason I'm here, the reason I got my opportunity in WWE, my chance to go to tryout and eventually get signed and everything," Owens explained in an interview with the TWC Show.

He continued, "When I first started out, I was in NXT for a few months and I got to work directly with him and it was so enlightening. I've been blessed to work with a lot of people that have tremendous minds for this industry."

Owens concluded by describing Triple H's vision as "unparalleled," noting that the recent regime changes have raised backstage morale in WWE. "It rejuvenated everybody, the atmosphere here is pretty great and it's just cool to see where things go from here."