Booker T Names Old School Pro Wrestling Element He'd Like To See On AEW Dynamite

AEW has been known to put on competitive and exciting matches on their cable TV shows, "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage," but they also have two more weekly shows on YouTube, "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation." These shows primarily feature short squash matches designed to highlight a single talent, and while six-time world champion Booker T doesn't watch AEW's YouTube programming, he does love him a good squash match.

"I don't even care if it's the whole show," Booker said. "I always used to say man, I did not care who Jake the Snake wrestled, I just wanted to see that damn DDT, I wanted to see the short-arm clothesline, and I wanted to see the snake. That's it! If I got that, I did not care who he was wrestling. It gave me a chance to really gravitate to Jake so when he did finally have to wrestle somebody, oh my god!"

"If AEW did a lot more of that on their regular show, it would benefit them a whole lot more than doing it on a show which nobody watches," he concluded.

The most recent episode of "Dark" featured 13 matches, with only two breaking the five-minute barrier. The most recent episode of "Elevation" saw the longest of nine contests only going 2:58. Most of the wrestlers picking up wins on "Dark" and "Elevation" are signed to AEW, whereas the wrestlers taking the losses, more often than not, are not under contract with the company.

