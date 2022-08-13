Tony Khan Officially Announces AEW's Signing Of Former WWE NXT Prospect

On "AEW Rampage" this week, Parker Boudreaux made his AEW TV debut after appearing on "Dark" and "Dark: Elevation" over the past couple of weeks. On "Rampage," Boudreaux would go on to defeat Sonny Kiss — a match that would last one minute. With this win, Boudreaux's career in AEW has received a major upgrade.

After his win over Kiss, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan announced that Boudreaux was officially #AllElite. With this new contract, Boudreaux is now a full-time wrestler for the first time since his time in "NXT 2.0" as Harland. He didn't amount to much on WWE's developmental brand, however, as he was usually seen as Joe Gacy's backup. Boudreaux would only wrestle a handful of matches on "NXT 2.0" before his release. After his departure, Gacy would go on to recruit Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid — a repackaged Grizzled Young Veterans — to form the Schism.

Ever since arriving in AEW, however, Boudreaux has been aligned with Slim J and fellow former WWE star, Ari Daivari — with the three collectively being known as The TrustBusters. After Daivari's loss on "Rampage" against Orange Cassidy, the TrustBusters added a new member to the group in the form of Boudreaux's previous opponent, Kiss. The former "NXT" star is set to be featured in AEW's upcoming AEW Trios Championship Tournament, where he along two other members of The TrustBusters will take on Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends in the first round. It's unclear which two members of Boudreaux's stable will be featured, however.