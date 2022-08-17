Ciampa Comments On The In-Ring Futures Of Johnny Gargano And Candice LaRae

Recently, former "NXT" Champion, and current "WWE Raw" Superstar, Ciampa did an interview with SEScoops. He was asked about his time on WWE's main roster, his partnership with The Miz, and the future of his friend, Johnny Gargano.

"You're one hundred percent going to see him [Gargano] in a ring again," said Ciampa. "I don't know which ring. I think it's tough to say."

Gargano's last match in a WWE ring happened last December. At the "NXT" War Games event, he teamed with Ciampa, LA Knight, and Pete Dunne in a losing effort against Bron Breakker, Grayson Waller, Tony D'Angelo, and Carmelo Hayes.

Recently, after Triple H took over of WWE Creative, it was reported that WWE Hall of Famer, Shawn Michaels, was reaching out to Gargano, in hopes of bringing him back. Not only did Ciampa open up about Gargano's potential return, but he also talked about the potential return of another former "NXT" star and Gargano's wife, Candice LeRae.

"I don't know if Candice is interested in wrestling again or not," said Ciampa.

LeRae was last seen in the ring in 2020. Over her final months in "NXT", she, Gargano, Theory, and Indi Hartwell had come together to form The Way.

"It's a lot of decisions to be made with a child at home," Ciampa continued.

Ciampa is of course alluding to the fact Gargano and LeRae welcomed their first child earlier this year, one of Gargano's driving factors to step away from the ring. He said he be there for the first year of his newborn son's life.