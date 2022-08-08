Backstage Update On WWE Reaching Out To Former NXT Stars

Recently in WWE, we have seen the returns of released "NXT" stars Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett. We have also seen the main roster debut of IYO SKY (formerly known as Io Shirai), shooting down rumors she would let her contract expire and return to Japan. Earlier this week, it was reported that this recent resurgence of former "NXT" talent wouldn't be stopping soon, as Head of WWE Creative Triple H, has big plans for the future.

Fightful Select is reporting that Dexter Lumis is one name Triple H and WWE are interested in bringing back. In fact, Fightful said that WWE higher-ups were going to reach out to Lumis last week. Lumis was released back in April and has been taking bookings on the independent scene under his past ring name Sam Shaw.

Lumis also appeared at the NWA's Alwayz Ready pay-per-view back in June, where he competed in a four-way match for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. Lumis also recently appeared during Johnny Gargano's "What's Next?" show at Starrcast V over the SummerSlam weekend in Nashville, Tennessee. During his time in "NXT," Lumis was in a major love storyline with Indi Hartwell, who was a member of Gargano's faction, The Way.

Speaking of Gargano, Fightful revealed that WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels was put in charge of reaching out to The Heart and Soul of "NXT." This decision came after the management changes following Vince McMahon's exit from WWE. While no details are known about the conversation or how it went, Fightful was able to reveal that Michaels did make contact with Gargano.

Gargano left WWE last December. After letting his contract run out he decided to take some time away from the ring as he and his wife Candice LeRae were about to welcome the birth of their first child. Gargano has not wrestled since his last match in "NXT" at War Games 2021.