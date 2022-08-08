The Jarrett family currently has a better idea of what is going on in WWE than Vince McMahon. What a time to be alive.

Jerry Jarrett, promoter of Continental Wrestling, USWA, and others, as well as father of current WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events Jeff Jarrett, appeared at The Gathering in Charlotte, NC, and according to PWInsider, Jarrett spilled the details on a recent backstage meeting between new WWE head of creative Paul “Triple H” Levesque and the WWE roster.

“They didn’t tell me not to tell anybody. So I’ll tell you,” Jarrett said. “Hunter called, this week, the Raw crew and the SmackDown crew, and said, ‘My father-in-law and Stephanie’s father …We admire him and we respect him. He reached success that we would never know without him, but we don’t know how to do it his way, and we’re not going to try. We’re going to try a new way’… And I think the new way is to put [on] wrestling instead of sports entertainment. I mean, that’s pure speculation on my part.”

Levesque took over the creative direction of WWE after former chairman and CEO Vince McMahon stepped down from all duties, corporate and creative, amidst an investigation into hush money payments made to former female employees, alleging misconduct, harassment and abuse at the hands of McMahon and former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. While Levesque has only been in charge of a few shows so far, fans are already noticing an increased quantity of in-ring time across “WWE Raw” and “WWE SmackDown.” Additionally, released talent have found their way to Levesque’s WWE — he’s also the new EVP of Talent Relations, a position formerly held by Laurinatis — including former “NXT” stars Dakota Kai and Karrion Kross. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships have also seen a renewed interest under Levesque, after Vince McMahon’s creative direction saw the titles fade away silently in the wake of Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of the company back in May.

