Top AEW Star Returns To Team With Young Bucks In Trios Title Tournament

Kenny Omega is back in All Elite Wrestling.

In the main event of Wednesday's House of the Dragon show, La Facción Ingobernable (Andrade El Idolo, Dragon Lee, and Rush) took on the Young Bucks and a mystery partner in a first-round match in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament. The Bucks came to the ring with associate Brandon Cutler as commentary questioned whether or not he would be the third partner.

Ring announcer Justin Roberts hopped in the ring as he was handed a piece of paper by the Bucks. He read off a list of accomplishments including titles and awards as intense music started to play and the lights changed to blue. Roberts revealed the partner's identity as Omega's music hit and he made his entrance, flanked by Michael Nakazawa and Don Callis. Omega was smiling and high-fiving fans as he made his way around ringside.

The Bucks and Omega ultimately took home the win after a grueling match between the two teams. While Omega showed a little bit of ring rust at the beginning of the match, he earned the win for his team after he hit Dragon Lee with a massive knee, followed by a V Trigger and a One Winged Angel. The Bucks held off Andrade El Idolo and Rush to keep them from breaking up the pinfall.

Omega wore a black long sleeve compression shirt during the match. His last match was at last year's Full Gear pay-per-view where he lost the AEW World Championship to his former tag team partner, "Hangman" Adam Page. Omega took time off to undergo multiple surgeries and to rehab and heal from his numerous injuries. Those included a torn labrum, an abdominal hernia, and knee problems.