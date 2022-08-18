Thunder Rosa's AEW Women's Championship Opponent Named For All Out

After defeating KiLynn King on "AEW Dynamite" this week, it was confirmed by the company that Toni Storm will officially challenge Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women's Championship at AEW's All Out on Sunday, September 4th.

This will be the second time that they have competed in singles action, with the two women having faced each other at the AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door event for the title, which Rosa won. Since then, they've worked as a tag team under the name of ThunderStorm in three matches, winning two of them and losing another.

Rosa was shown backstage during "AEW Dynamite" this week watching the match between Storm and King, and while she applauded the victory of her tag team partner, her face showcased that she wasn't happy overall. The All Out match will be Rosa's seventh title defense since she captured it from Baker at "St. Patrick's Day Slam" back in 2021, and is the only women's match currently confirmed for the upcoming PPV at this point.