More Insight Into Connection Between Vince McMahon Payments And Trump Foundation

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that former WWE chairman and CEO, Vince McMahon, made improper payments totaling $5 million dollars to the Donald J. Trump Foundation – founded by Donald Trump — with separate transactions being made in 2007 ($4 million dollars) and in 2009 ($1 million dollars). The $5 million dollar amount was initially revealed in WWE's SEC filing on August 9. The WSJ, who've covered McMahon's misconduct since June, have now provided further insight into the payments made to the now-defunct foundation.

The WSJ revealed the $4 million payment sent by McMahon in 2007 represented 98% of all contributions to the foundation that year, with the second payment of $1 million sent by McMahon in 2009 accounting for 91% of the foundation's received payments that year. It is also understood that Trump directed his WWE appearance fees to the foundation. Trump's most notable WWE appearance came in 2007 — the same year that the $4 million payment was sent over to the foundation — at WrestleMania 23 in the "Battle of the Billionaires" match.

In regard to the Donald J. Trump Foundation, the WSJ notes that Trump agreed to dissolve it in 2018 after settling a lawsuit with the New York State Attorney General's office. The lawsuit in question claimed that Trump misused the foundation's funds to advance his 2016 presidential campaign. It is also said that Trump used the foundation's money to promote his own business and pay legal settlements. After the business tycoon admitted to misusing the funds, he was ordered to pay $2 million to charities as part of the settlement.