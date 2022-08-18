CJ Perry Apologizes And Defends Herself After Controversial Tweet To Homeless Person

CJ Perry is getting blowback from a remark she made to a self-proclaimed homeless person on Twitter and the performer formerly known as Lana has issued a series of comments in response. A Twitter user going by Adam took to the platform to express moments of despair, saying "Hard to keep going when you're homeless. Everyone ignores you. Everything is a reminder of what you once had," in response to a since-deleted tweet from Perry.

Former WWE star Perry quote tweeted Adam on Sunday, August 14, and reminded him that he has a device from which to tweet, earning her an immense amount of criticism following the comment and she started defending herself by noting that she, herself, was homeless more than once.

"Let me clear something up about something going around about a tweet," she wrote. "Most people don't know that I was homeless 2 different times chasing big dreams. I have plenty of empathy for the homeless because I was homeless. But I was grateful because I had a phone to tweet from."

Perry followed that message up with a lengthier response.