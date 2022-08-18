Charlotte Flair Has 'Unfinished Business' With WWE Raw Star

The latest installment of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's "The Broken Skull Sessions" will be available to stream on Peacock/WWE Network this Friday. It has been confirmed that Charlotte Flair will be Austin's special guest and right on cue, the official WWE Network Twitter account has shared a teaser that indicates who "The Queen" may be looking to get reacquainted with in the future.

In the short clip, Austin is shown playing the "Word Association" game with Flair, running through a number of female WWE performers, past and present. However, when arriving at Rhea Ripley's name, Flair responded by saying, "unfinished business." Of course, Flair and Ripley are no strangers to each other in the ring, with the former scoring a major victory over the latter on Night Two of WrestleMania 36 to win the "NXT" Women's Championship. The pair would reignite their feud the following year, battling over the "Raw" Women's Championship, with Flair winning the aforementioned championship from the Australian-born superstar at the 2021 Money in the Bank premium live event.

Flair and Ripley's last televised one-on-one encounter came the next night on "Raw," with Ripley picking up the win via disqualification. This ultimately meant that "The Queen" retained the gold, but Nikki A.S.H. cashed in her Women's Money in the Bank contract moments later to win the title after Ripley took out Flair post-match. Nevertheless, Flair would regain the championship a few weeks later at SummerSlam, defeating Nikki and Ripley in a Triple Threat Match. Flair has been absent from WWE programming since WrestleMania Backlash in May, where she lost the "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey in an "I Quit" Match. Flair is expected to return to television soon.