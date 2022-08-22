Chris Hero Comments On His Pro Wrestling Future

Former Pro Wrestling Guerrilla and Ring of Honor star Chris Hero last wrestled for WWE in its "NXT UK" brand in 2020, losing a battle royal for a shot at the "NXT" United Kingdom Championship. Since then, Hero has done work as an agent for ROH but mostly has been off the radar, teasing a possible in-ring return in 2021.

During a recent interview with Andrew Thompson Interviews on YouTube, the former Kassius Ohno provided an update on his future in wrestling after 24 years in the business.

"I just am overwhelmed with a lot of the things I've been able to do, the places I've been able to travel, the time that I've spent, the people that I've been in cars with, the blood sweat, and tears that I've shared with some people, it's really cool," Hero said.

"I will say that I am content, but I'm not satisfied. I've got plenty more to do, I think I have something. My body of work speaks for itself but I think I have something [in my head] that can really change things and I'm just going to keep working toward it."

Hero's "Kings of Wrestling" tag team partner Claudio Castagnoli recently debuted in All Elite Wrestling, winning his first world title at ROH Death Before Dishonor. As far as what the former "NXT" superstar has in mind for the next step in his career, Hero teased having something up his sleeve.

"It's not that wrestling needs to be saved, but I want to push things forward, I want everything to be as good as possible," Hero said. "When something is good, to me, it can be a disappointment because I think it can be great.

"I look at things not just for what they are but what they could be, good and bad. I want to be a positive force. I feel like in a positive, encouraging way, I've got something to give, whether it's physically or mentally."

