Taz Weighs In On Tony Khan - Paul Heyman Comparisons

Having observed both Paul Heyman and Tony Khan operate from close quarters, Taz is obviously in a good position to comment on the comparisons between the ECW Co-Founder and AEW President.

According to Taz, there's a ton of validity to the comparisons, highlighting the two wrestling promoters' ability to connect with their audiences.

"I've work/worked very closely with both of these men," Taz wrote on Twitter. "PH & TK from a passion perspective, creative, work ethic & connecting directly w/their audiences (including same type of midnight oil hours they burn) TK & PH VERY similar! I promise."

Khan first evoked the comparison during his recent appearance on the "Busted Open Radio" podcast, noting that others have told him he reminds them of Heyman.

"The person I have people come up to me and say, as far as being a fan who was around pro wrestling and wrestlers for a long time and then jumped into the business, the person I think I get compared to most often of, 'You remind me of this person,' I think we're really different people and I haven't talked to him or gotten or see him in a really long time is Paul," Khan said [F/T Fightful].

"Paul Heyman, not the other Paul [Levesque]. I grew up on that ECW stuff. Our products are different, he's a genius and I'm not trying to compare the mindset at all, but as far as trying to keep your finger on the pulse of fans, during a commercial break, even going out and talking to fans and trying to keep them excited during the show, it means a lot to me. I've gotten to learn a lot from a lot of people in the wrestling business without having that official apprenticeship. I love the business so much."