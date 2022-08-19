Gable Steveson Training With Former WWE Superstar

It has been almost a year since WWE announced the signing of Gable Steveson back in September, 2021, and while he was officially drafted and has made several appearances on camera – including a segment at WWE WrestleMania 38, the Olympic Gold medalist has yet to officially make his in-ring debut.

However, that does not mean he isn't training and preparing for his transition from amateur to professional wrestling, and in his latest Instagram post WWE's first ever NIL (names, image, likeness) signing, showcased that. He shared several images of himself inside the squared circle, putting in the hours of practice, but that wasn't taking place at WWE's Performance Center, instead he was training with former Money In The Bank winner, Ken Anderson (f.k.a. Mr. Kennedy) – who runs his own school called The Academy: School of Professional Wrestling.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Steveson's first match, and people got a taste of what he can do at WWE WrestleMania 39 during an in-ring confrontation with another wrestler with an amateur background, Chad Gable, as he launched the "WWE Raw" star across the ring.

Steveson did provide a slight update on when fans can expect to see him competing in the caption for his Instagram post, where he stated, "Been getting active.. That time will be here very soon! #raw."

It had been expected that Steveson's amateur career was finished back in March after he left his shoes on the mat following his NCAA Heavyweight Championship victory, but he does have the eligibility to compete again, and there has no official news regarding when he will be joining WWE full-time.