Brian Gewirtz Gives Insight Into Why Triple H Beat Booker T At WWE WrestleMania

Brian Gewirtz says that creative and management were vigilant about ensuring that they didn't take the spotlight off WrestleMania 19's main event match between reigning WWE Champion Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar, which saw Lesnar dethrone Angle to become the new titleholder. He also mentioned that they wanted to have eyes on the match between Vince McMahon and Hulk Hogan as a culmination of their ongoing feud, complete with a run-in from "Rowdy" Roddy Piper. There were also worries Booker T winning the World Championship from Triple H could get lost in the shuffle.

"I think that the mindset at the time was that it was the title match that was third or fourth last on the card and the moment would be lost in the totality of the show if we pulled the trigger and named a new champion. Now, I'm not saying that was the smart decision or one that I was necessarily in agreement with at the time, but I think that was the mindset."

Gewirtz worked as a writer for WWE from 1999 until 2012. He worked as a consultant for the company for 3 years after that before leaving the company in 2015. His new book, "There's Just One Problem...: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE" is currently available for purchase.

